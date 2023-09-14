The St. Louis Blues are bringing former first-round pick Nick Ritchie to training camp on a professional tryout, president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old spent the 2022-23 campaign split between the Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes; he amassed 13 goals and 26 points in 74 regular-season games. The physical forward added 53 penalty minutes between the two clubs.

Ritchie was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks. He spent the better part of five years in California, helping the Ducks reach the Western Conference Final in 2017 before falling to the Nashville Predators in six games.

But the highly-touted prospect struggled to translate his excellent junior scoring numbers to success at the NHL level. He scored at over a point-per-game clip in his final three Ontario Hockey League seasons, and was just under a point-per-game with the AHL's San Diego Gulls in 2015-16.

The Ontario, CA native has played in eight full seasons in the NHL, compiling 84 goals and 186 points in 481 regular-season games.

Ritchie was traded from the Coyotes to the Flames at the NHL Trade Deadline, making headlines after watching his brother Brett Ritchie go from Calgary to Arizona in return. It was the first time in NHL history that brothers were traded directly for each other.

After scoring four goals and five points in 16 games with the Flames to end the season, Nick Ritchie will look to crack the bottom-six of the St. Louis Blues and help them return to the postseason in 2024.