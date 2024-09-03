The St. Louis Blues and President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced on Tuesday that defenseman Torey Krug will undergo surgery in his left ankle that will cause him to miss the entire 2024-2025 season.

The ankle surgery that Torey Krug is getting is to address pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle. Previously, the Blues and Krug were making an effort to rehabilitate the injury with non-surgical methods.

Krug is a key piece on the Blues' defensive group, and it will hurt for them to miss him this season.

The Blues signed Krug to a seven-year, $45 million contract that pays him $6.5 million a year in 2020, and he was entering the fifth season on that deal. It is likely that St. Louis will place Krug on long-term injured reserve this season to open up cap space. Then, he will try to return and produce well in the final two seasons of his contract with the Blues.

Expectations are a bit up in the air for the Blues this season, as the franchise tries to re-tool and get a bit younger heading into the future. However, there is some talent on the roster as well. It will be interesting to see if the Blues can make a playoff push this season, or if it will be another season for building long-term.

Torey Krug's career with Blues, Bruins

Before signing with the Blues as a free agent, Krug was a key member of the Boston Bruins from 2011 through 2020. He was a member of the Bruins team that lost to the Blues in the Stanley Cup Final in 2018. That was perhaps Krug's best season in the NHL, at least offensively as he put up 14 goals and 45 assists for 59 points, according to NHL.com.

Krug became a key member of the Bruins' defensive group in the 2013-2014 season, and was a big part of the franchise remaining competitive as one of the more consistent franchises in the NHL.

In Krug's four seasons with the Blues so far, his best was likely in 2021-2022, as he scored nine goals and dished out 34 assists for 43 points, according to NHL.com. The 2020-2021 season was solid as well in the shorter season.

It will be worth monitoring Krug's status and recovery. An ankle injury could be tough long-term for hockey, and understandably so. Hopefully Krug can get back on the ice and play somewhat close to the level that he has played at throughout his career.