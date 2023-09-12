St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug suffered a right foot injury that could sideline him for the beginning of the 2023-24 NHL campaign, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

“Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that defenseman Torey Krug suffered a right-foot injury while training for the upcoming 2023-24 season,” the official release stated.

Krug is set to be re-evaluated on Oct. 1, putting his status for opening night in jeopardy.

The 32-year-old has played the last three seasons in Missouri after beginning his career with the Boston Bruins. The Michigan native has amassed a very respectable 85 goals and 444 points over 701 career regular-season National Hockey League games.

But it's been a very difficult year for the veteran, who put up the lowest point total of his career in 2022-23, scoring just seven goals and 32 points. This offseason, it was reported that he was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, and was forced to veto the deal to remain in St. Louis.

The beginning of the season could be a bleak one if Torey Krug is forced to miss any time; the backend was a significant problem for the squad last season. It's one of the reasons the Blues put up their lowest win total since in a full campaign since the 2012-13 campaign.

Although there is hope that the team has what it takes to return to the postseason in 2023-24, it's clear that the team today is nowhere near the formidable unit that won the 2019 Stanley Cup, bringing St. Louis its first NHL championship.