Boise State football entered the 2024 season with hopes of competing for a Mountain West title. They certainly have the horses to make it happen. Former five-star USC QB Malachi Nelson joins Ashton Jeanty and a high-powered Broncos offense that could accomplish big things this season. Running back Ashton Jeanty did not waste any time, putting up a monster game in Boise State's season debut.

Jeanty broke Boise State's single-game rushing record on Saturday against Georgia Southern. Jeanty put up an eye-popping 267 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 20 carries. That means Jeanty went for a whopping 13.4 yards per carry on a large sample size.

He is the first FBS player to rush for six touchdowns in a game since Pitt's Israel Abanikanda had six against Virginia Tech in 2022, according to TruMedia per ESPN.

Some of Jeanty's biggest plays included a career-long 77-yard touchdown run on his second carry and a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously, it goes without saying, but Ashton Jeanty is the best player in the country,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “That was on full display tonight.”

Jeanty was quick to point out that his offensive line was instrumental in his historic game. Just as any good running back should do.

“I've got to shout out my O-line,” Jeanty said after the victory. “They opened up big, wide holes all game. I've got the easy part: make some guys miss and go run to the end zone.”

Ashton Jeanty led the Broncos in a thrilling 56-45 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Boise State needed every ounce of Jeanty's greatness to escape with a victory.

The Broncos jumped out to a 28-9 lead late in the second quarter. However, Georgia Southern rallied with four consecutive touchdown drives to pull themselves back into the lead and 154 yards from scrimmage in his first collegiate game.

Boise State pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure the win. 17-year-old true freshman running back Sire Gaines helped put Georgia Southern away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“I'm proud of how our team battled,” Danielson said. “I'm proud of how they stayed in the fight, kept swinging, didn't always go our way and sometimes it was self-inflicted, sometime they're just things that happen in a game that you've got to respond to. That's what I'm excited about as a coach. Week 1, when you can find a lot of things to clean up on film and still find a way to win the game? That's what I'm proud of our team doing.”

Boise State will take on No. 3 Oregon on Saturday September 7th at 10PM ET.