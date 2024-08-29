ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Boise State opens its season against Georgia Southern on August 31 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium, with the Broncos favored by 12.5 points. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Boise State-Georgia Southern prediction and pick.

Boise State, coming off an 8-6 season, looks to establish dominance under new head coach Spencer Danielson. The Broncos' offense averaged 32.1 points per game last year, but must improve its passing game, which struggled at times. Georgia Southern, with a 6-7 record last season, aims to capitalize on its potent passing attack. This matchup is crucial for both teams, as it could set the tone for their respective seasons in the Mountain West and Sun Belt conferences.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boise State-Georgia Southern Odds

Boise State: -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -520

Georgia Southern: +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +385

Over: 57.5 (-105)

Under: 57.5 (-115)

How to Watch Boise State vs. Georgia Southern

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State is poised to start its 2024 campaign with a strong victory over Georgia Southern in Week 1. The Broncos, under new head coach Spencer Danielson, bring a potent offensive attack to Statesboro that should overwhelm the Eagles' defense.

At the heart of Boise State's offense is star running back Ashton Jeanty, who's coming off an exceptional season where he averaged 6.1 yards per carry and earned fourth-team All-American honors. Jeanty's elite contact balance, agility, and vision make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. With four experienced offensive linemen returning, the Broncos' ground game should dominate from the outset.

While the quarterback situation has been closely watched, redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen gets the nod as starter. Madsen won't need to shoulder too much of the offensive burden, given Boise State's run-heavy approach, which saw them rush on nearly 60% of offensive plays last season.

Defensively, the Broncos will look to improve their pass defense, which was a weak point last year. However, they have the talent to contain Georgia Southern's passing attack, led by defensive end Ahmed Hassanein.

The Eagles, coming off back-to-back 6-7 seasons, will struggle to match Boise State's firepower. While they have some offensive weapons like wide receiver Derwin Burgess Jr., their defense remains a question mark.

Boise State's superior talent and strong running game should gradually wear down Georgia Southern. While the 12.5-point spread might be a bit generous, the Broncos are still favored to win. Expect Boise State to control the clock, limit Georgia Southern's opportunities, and secure a solid victory to kick off their 2024 season.

Why Georgia Southern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Southern is primed to pull off a major upset against Boise State in their Week 1 matchup at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. While the Eagles enter as 12.5-point underdogs, a potential home victory for the Sun Belt contender is in the works for Week 1.

Georgia Southern's high-powered passing attack could exploit Boise State's vulnerable secondary. The Broncos struggled against the pass last season, and the Eagles' air raid offense, led by quarterback JC French and star receiver Derwin Burgess Jr., has the potential to put up big numbers. Burgess, who recorded 717 receiving yards last year, could be a game-changer against an untested Boise State defense.

The Eagles also benefit from home-field advantage and the challenging weather conditions in Statesboro. The heat and humidity of southern Georgia in late August could take a toll on the visiting Broncos, who may struggle to adjust to the unfamiliar environment.

Defensively, Georgia Southern returns experienced players like linebacker Marques Watson-Trent and defensive end Isaac Walker. This veteran presence could help contain Boise State's ground game, forcing the Broncos to rely more heavily on their passing attack, which remains a question mark with new starter Maddux Madsen under center.

Additionally, Boise State's recent struggles against non-conference opponents cannot be ignored. The Broncos are just 3-9 against non-Mountain West FBS teams over the past three seasons, indicating potential vulnerability in these matchups.

While Boise State undoubtedly has talent, Georgia Southern's offensive firepower, home-field advantage, and the Broncos' recent non-conference woes create a perfect storm for an upset. Don't be surprised if the Eagles soar to a statement victory to kick off their 2024 campaign.

Final Boise State-Georgia Prediction & Pick

In a thrilling Week 1 matchup, Georgia Southern is set to upset Boise State and cover the spread at home to kick off the season. The Eagles' high-octane passing attack, led by quarterback JC French and standout receiver Derwin Burgess Jr., will exploit Boise State's secondary, which struggled last season. Georgia Southern's home-field advantage and the sweltering August heat will also play a crucial role in wearing down the Broncos. While Boise State will put up a fight with star running back Ashton Jeanty, the Eagles' defense, anchored by experienced playmakers, will make key stops in the second half to secure the victory against the spread.

Final Boise State-Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick: Georgia Southern +12.5 (-105), Under 57.5 (-115)