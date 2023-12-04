Boise State football promoted interim head coach Spencer Daniels to head coach on Sunday. He led them to three straight wins.

Boise State football has promoted interim Spencer Danielson to its head coach position, per ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.

Sources: Boise State is set to hire interim coach Spencer Danielson as the school’s next head coach. Danielson, 35, is the former Boise State DC who led the Broncos to a 3-0 record and Mountain West title as interim. pic.twitter.com/3CCJLuHQAf — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2023

Spencer Danielson was in his fifth season as Boise State's defensive coordinator in the 2023 NCAA season. He took over the reins on an interim basis after the school fired head coach Andy Avalos on November 12. Avalos went 22-14 in his three seasons as Boise State football's head coach. The team promptly won three straight games under Danielson's leadership.

Boise State football annihilated UNLV 44-20 in the Mountain West championship game this past weekend. Danielson became the first interim head coach in FBS history to pull off

Spencer Danielson's performance impressed Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey.

“I value process over results. As exciting as it was to win the last three games and reclaim the conference championship, from the standpoint of hiring a head coach, it was more exciting for me to hear Spencer's vision for the future and how he is going to approach the job full time,” Dickey said.

For his part, Spencer Danielson was elated at becoming Boise State football's head coach.

“I am so honored and excited to be able to stay at home here at Boise State and to keep guiding these incredible young men. It is truly a blessing to be here in the Treasure Valley and to lead this program,” Danielson said.

Boise State football finished the season 8-5 and will play in a bowl game. Obviously, new head coach Spencer Danielson wants to close out their season with a bang. Let's see how they fare in the season finale.