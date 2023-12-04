Boise State football has promoted interim Spencer Danielson to its head coach position, per ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.

Spencer Danielson was in his fifth season as Boise State's defensive coordinator in the 2023 NCAA season. He took over the reins on an interim basis after the school fired head coach Andy Avalos on November 12. Avalos went 22-14 in his three seasons as Boise State football's head coach. The team promptly won three straight games under Danielson's leadership.

Boise State football annihilated UNLV 44-20 in the Mountain West championship game this past weekend. Danielson became the first interim head coach in FBS history to pull off

Spencer Danielson's performance impressed Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey.

“I value process over results. As exciting as it was to win the last three games and reclaim the conference championship, from the standpoint of hiring a head coach, it was more exciting for me to hear Spencer's vision for the future and how he is going to approach the job full time,” Dickey said.

RECOMMENDED
Boise State UNLV prediction
Boise State-UNLV prediction, odds, pick, how to watch Mountain West Championship

Griffin Conant ·

The computer has determined the Mountain West championship game will be UNLV and Boise State
How computers determined UNLV-Boise State Mountain West Championship Game

Sonny Giuliano ·

Kellen Moore, former Boise State quarterback and current OC for the Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers OC Kellen Moore drawing interest for Boise State head coach opening

Sonny Giuliano ·

For his part, Spencer Danielson was elated at becoming Boise State football's head coach.

“I am so honored and excited to be able to stay at home here at Boise State and to keep guiding these incredible young men. It is truly a blessing to be here in the Treasure Valley and to lead this program,” Danielson said.

Boise State football finished the season 8-5 and will play in a bowl game. Obviously, new head coach Spencer Danielson wants to close out their season with a bang. Let's see how they fare in the season finale.