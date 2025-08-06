Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham didn't hold back when discussing how DeWanna Bonner exited the team. Speaking on her new podcast Show Me Something, Cunningham admitted she was surprised by how things ended and suggested Bonner should have sent a message to her teammates before rejoining the Phoenix Mercury.

Cunningham shared a locker room with Bonner during her rookie year in Phoenix and said she was excited when the six-time All-Star signed with Indiana. Bonner joined the Fever on a one-year free-agent deal, while Cunningham arrived via trade.

However, Bonner's time in Indiana was short-lived. She played just nine games before stepping away for “personal reasons.” The team eventually waived her in June, having determined she wasn't the right fit.

Sophie Cunningham spitting pure facts on DeWanna Bonner quitting the Fever.

Bonner signed with the Mercury on July 7, returning to the franchise where she played 10 seasons and won two WNBA titles. She also reunited with her fiancée, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas. When Phoenix returned to Indiana for a game on July 30, Fever fans loudly booed Bonner. The reaction continued throughout the game, including when she stepped to the free-throw line after drawing a foul. Mercury star Kahleah Copper later voiced frustration with the crowd, calling the treatment “disrespectful” to a league legend.

While Copper criticized the fans, Cunningham didn't see the booing as inappropriate. On her podcast, she explained that any veteran player who leaves in such circumstances should expect that response. Her main criticism, however, was not directed at the fans, but at Bonner's silence. Cunningham emphasized the importance of professionalism and said even a brief goodbye message to teammates would've gone a long way.

Cunningham emphasized her support for Bonner and acknowledged that she hoped Bonner would be able to enjoy her career, but she stood by her belief that a small gesture would've made a difference. In her opinion, a simple text would've reduced the awkwardness and honored the people she was locker-room mates with.

The Indiana Fever will visit the Phoenix Mercury this Thursday night in a matchup that could reignite some lingering tension—and maybe another round of boos.