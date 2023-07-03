In a significant transfer move, Borussia Dortmund has secured the signing of Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg for a Fee of $32 million, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The deal has been finalized, with the package amounting to €30 million, including add-ons. Wolfsburg accepted Dortmund's offer, and Nmecha is set to join the Yellow and Blacks.

Nmecha, a talented German midfielder born on October 10, 2000, has been a standout performer for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old has caught the attention of several clubs with his impressive displays, and Dortmund has successfully secured his services.

The newly signed contract will keep Nmecha at Dortmund until 2028, signifying the club's long-term commitment to the talented midfielder. Nmecha's arrival will undoubtedly bolster Dortmund's midfield options and provide valuable depth and quality to their squad.

The transfer news comes amidst rumors linking Nmecha to a potential move to Newcastle United. However, Dortmund emerged as the preferred destination for the young midfielder, and the deal with Newcastle for Nmecha fell through. Instead, Newcastle is set to unveil Sandro Tonali as their new signing.

Meanwhile, Dortmund's pursuit of Edson Alvarez from Ajax has hit a roadblock, as the deal has collapsed entirely. Alvarez, a Mexican international, was reportedly a target for Dortmund, but negotiations failed to materialize into a transfer agreement.

Felix Nmecha's arrival at Borussia Dortmund is expected to add a new dimension to their midfield, with the young German talent eager to make his mark at one of the Bundesliga's most prestigious clubs. Dortmund fans will be eagerly anticipating his contributions in the upcoming season as they aim to challenge for major honors both domestically and in European competitions.