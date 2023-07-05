Borussia Dortmund is engaged in discussions with USMNT star Weston McKennie, signaling a potential move to the Bundesliga for the midfielder during the summer transfer window, reported by goal.com

After the conclusion of his loan spell with Leeds United, McKennie has been in talks with Dortmund, according to ESPN. Although he remains under contract with Juventus until 2025, the Italian giants are eager to offload players as part of their squad overhaul this offseason. Dortmund, on the other hand, is actively seeking to strengthen their midfield following the departure of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, Mahmoud Dahoud's move to Brighton, and Raphael Guerreiro's transfer to Bayern Munich.

McKennie has previous experience in the Bundesliga, having spent four years with Dortmund's fierce rivals, Schalke. Consequently, a potential move to Dortmund may not sit well with some supporters. However, it would also provide an opportunity for McKennie to reunite with his USMNT teammate Gio Reyna.

Despite Dortmund's interest, they face competition for McKennie's signature. AC Milan and Jose Mourinho's Roma are also reportedly interested in the versatile midfielder. Juventus is aiming to generate approximately €30 million (£26m/$33m) from any potential deal involving McKennie.

Last season, Dortmund narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga title on the final day, with Bayern Munich clinching the crown. Under the guidance of Edin Terzic, Dortmund is gearing up for the new campaign and will kick off their season at home against Koln on Saturday, August 19. The addition of Weston McKennie could provide a boost to their midfield and strengthen their bid for silverware.