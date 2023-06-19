Juventus has reportedly set the asking price for USMNT star Weston McKennie as the summer transfer window approaches, reported by goal.com. The American midfielder is expected to leave Turin after returning from his loan spell at Leeds United in the second half of the 2022-23 season.

McKennie's loan move to Leeds United did not go as planned, as the club suffered relegation from the Premier League. The 24-year-old received criticism for his performances during this period. With no permanent deal in place at Leeds, Juventus is now exploring other potential suitors to raise funds. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are looking to generate around €30 million (£26m/$33m) from any transfer involving McKennie.

One club reportedly showing interest in Weston McKennie is Turkish side Galatasaray. A potential deal with the Turkish giants could provide McKennie with a new challenge after his recent success with the USMNT in winning the CONCACAF Nations League.

Although McKennie is under contract with Juventus until 2025, the club is willing to let him move on. He will join fellow loan star Denis Zakaria, who spent the 2022-23 season with Chelsea, in seeking new opportunities elsewhere.

As McKennie's future hangs in the balance, fans will be eager to see where he will continue his career. Known for his versatility and dynamic playing style, McKennie has proven himself on both domestic and international stages. With his potential transfer generating interest from various clubs, it remains to be seen which team will secure the services of the talented American midfielder.

Juventus' decision to set a price for McKennie reflects their intentions to reshape their squad and make necessary financial adjustments. As the summer transfer window progresses, the landscape of European football could see McKennie embark on a new chapter in his career.