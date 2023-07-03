Jesus Ferreira and the United States Men's soccer team are plowing above their competition at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Their latest conquest came at the expense of Trinidad and Tobago in group stages. The USMNT even surpassed the Mexico national soccer team's record while they were making light work of the opposition.

The match against Trinidad and Tobago may have not been a huge deal for Jesus Ferreira and his company. However, the record that rivals Mexico held against them mattered more. USMNT notched its sixth-straight game with six or more goals in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. They surpassed Mexico and took sole ownership of the feat, per ESPN Stats & Info.

History was not just made for the whole team. Jesus Ferreira etched his name in the annals of history with his hat trick in this Group A matchup. He scored his second hat trick in two games against Trinidad & Tobago. Only Landon Donovan and Ferreira have three career hat tricks while representing the country in international play.

He is also the only player in the USMNT kit to have scored in consecutive games. He scored his previous three goals against St. Kitts & Nevis.

Jesus Ferreira was not the only one who contributed to the demolition job. Other members of the team came alive in the second half. Cade Cowell started it by scoring a goal in the 65th minute. Gianluca Busio and Brandon Vazquez helped put the opposition away with their late-game goals.

Will the USMNT win it all in the CONCACAF Gold Cup?