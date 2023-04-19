After some days into the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the league is already eyeing Game 3’s of some series. With some teams opening 2-0 leads, the next matchup could be determinant. With the Boston Celtics set to travel to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, it means it is time for some Celtics Game 3 bold predictions.

The Celtics went 57-25 in the regular season, finishing second in the Eastern Conference. It represented a six-win improvement compared to the previous year. Boston also had the second-best record in the league, only trailing the Milwaukee Bucks at 58-24.

On the other side of the matchup, Atlanta finished 41-41 and made it to the Play-In Tournament as the No. 8 seed. The team managed to upset the Miami Heat 116-105 on the road to officially clinch a spot in the playoffs.

In Game 1 on Saturday, the Celtics opened the series with a 112-99 victory at home. However, they led by 30 points at halftime, showing how the Hawks managed to nearly bounce back at the end. In Game 2, the Hawks led by double digits in the first quarter but lost 119-106 on Tuesday.

Now at the State Farm Arena, the change of scenery could bring many surprises for the series. With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Boston Celtics for their Game 3 of the first round versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

3. Boston holds Trae Young and Dejounte Murray to less than 45 points combined

If there is one thing that helped Boston open a 2-0 lead, it is Trae Young’s struggles. The guard is having problems with his efficiency, which is seriously hurting the team’s offense.

After two games, Young is averaging 20 points, 7.o assists, and 3.0 rebounds. However, he is shooting 35% from the field, 23.1% from beyond the arc, and 69.2% from the free-throw line. He has also totaled 10 turnovers. Notably, Young also has the worst plus/minus of the series among all players at -32.

While Young is having difficulties, Dejounte Murray is giving some positive takes for the Hawks. The former Spur is putting up a team-best 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists plus 3.5 steals in the playoffs. He is making 42.9% of his field goals, 36.8% of his 3-pointers and 100% of his free throws.

Now at the State Farm Arena, Young could join Murray as an offensive threat once again. At home in the regular season, the two-time All-Star averaged 27.5 points and 10.7 assists on 42-33-90 shooting splits.

To win Game 3, the Celtics will need to contain both Young and Murray. The bold prediction is that Boston will hold the duo to less than 45 points combined. Should that happen, the team will be in a good position to get a road victory.

2. Jayson Tatum records a 30-point double-double

If the Hawks are having problems with their main star, that is not the case with the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is maintaining the level he had in the regular season, which even gave him some MVP buzz throughout the year.

In the first round, Tatum is registering a team-high 27 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He is hitting 48.9% of his field goals, 50% of his long-range shots, and 100% of his free throws.

Now on the road, Boston will need everything it can get from Tatum. With him on a good day, it might be too much for Atlanta to stop. His efficiency from long distance is seriously hurting the Hawks, and even if they can somehow contain him, the Celtics have Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Al Horford to hit 3-pointers.

The bold prediction is that Tatum will keep his hot streak with a 30-point double-double. With such numbers, the Celtics will be one step closer to clinching the series in a few games.

1. This is the closest game of the series so far, but Celtics still get the win

Even though the Hawks had a down season when compared to others, they still had a solid record at home. The team went 24-17 when playing at the State Farm Arena as compared to 17-24 on the road. If that indicates anything, Atlanta could at the very least make things harder for Boston on Friday.

But at the end of the day, it is difficult to ignore how dominant the Celtics have been in this series and the regular season as well.

According to FanDuel, the Celtics are the favorites to win this contest. Currently, the spread is -5. While it is lower than in the previous two matchups, Atlanta remains the underdog even at home.

The bold prediction is that this will be the closest game of the series so far. Both the Hawks and Celtics will have their moments to shine and the fourth quarter should be a tough one. Still, expect the Celtics to win and open a 3-0 lead in the series.