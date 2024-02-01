Could any of these candidates be Jeff Halfrey's replacement at Boston College?

Just when we thought all the madness in college football head coaching had ceased, another shakeup occurs with now former Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley leaving for the Green Bay Packers. However, he didn't leave for another head coaching job; he left to be the new defensive coordinator in Green Bay.

It's doubtful that Hafley's departure will have close to the same effect that Nick Saban had when he retired or the subsequent move from Kalen DeBoer from Washington to fill his shoes at Alabama. Still, Hafley's position resides in a Power Conference in the ACC, so a shakeup of sorts is still likely with multiple teams across the country to be affected.

Hafley had been with the program since 2020 to replace former coach Steve Addazio. In 2023, the Eagles were coming off their best season since 2018, going 7-6 and finishing with a bowl game victory, their first since 2016. But now, where does Boston College football turn?

For a job that hasn't been the easiest place to win, it might not be the easiest of jobs to fill, or at the very least, not attract well-known coaches. The Eagles haven't had a double-digit win season since 2007, their last AP top-25 finish, and have won no more than seven since 2009. The program also resides in what is becoming a rather tumultuous and unstable ACC conference.

There will be someone willing to take the challenge in hopes of enhancing their career and proving their worth as a head coach, perhaps using this as a stepping stone job for another in the future. With that said, let's take a look at who could be potential head coach candidates to become the new Boston College head football coach and Jeff Halfrey's replacement.

Al Golden – Notre Dame defensive coordinator

One of the names that continue to surface since Hafley departed has been Al Golden. That's probably due to Golden being familiar with the territory that included being an assistant at Boston College from 1997-99. His last two head coaching stints were at Temple, where two seasons of eight-plus wins earned him the head job for the Miami Hurricanes. In six seasons in Coral Gables, he went 32-25 during a time when the Hurricanes were suffering through multiple sanctions.

It's doubtful that Golden would be a favorite for the job, however, as when he was fired from the Hurricanes, he later sued the University of Miami, although unsuccessfully for a breach of contract. The AD then was Blake James, who currently holds the same position at Boston College.

Al Washington – Notre Dame defensive line coach

Heading back to Notre Dame, we go with Al Washington, who, according to The Athletic, interviewed for this job the last time it was open. That's probably because he has close ties to the program, playing for the Eagles from 2002 until 2005 and then becoming an assistant from 2012 to 2016. He's had time at some big programs since he became a coach, like Michigan, Ohio State, and obviously Notre Dame. He's also been a part of 247Sports top-10 recruiter rankings in two of the last three years.

Adam Fuller – Florida State defensive coordinator

It's somewhat surprising this name hasn't been floated out there yet, so I guess here at ClutchPoints, we'll have to do that. Fuller helped produce one of the best defenses in the country in 2023 that helped Florida State win an ACC Championship. The Seminoles ranked 28th in total defense, 17th in points per game (19.8), and 6th in sacks.

Fuller has spent most of his time around the Southeast area, however, minus his time at Wagner College in his early coaching days. Fuller still could be a sleeper pick for the job.

Liam Coen – Kentucky offensive coordinator

At this point, Coen could be headed back to the NFL, since he was the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator before coming back to Kentucky last season. He was a big part of developing now Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis back in 2021, helping Kentucky get to 10-3 that season. He does have some northeast ties coming from Rhode Island and playing at UMass.

Dan Mullen – former Florida and Mississippi State head coach

Would Dan Mullen finally make his return to college football to coach Boston College? It could perform a similar path to what Mack Brown has done, going from a fired coach to ESPN analyst back to college head coaching. Being a northeast native, this could have some legs if Mullen really wants to get back into coaching.

Mullen had most of his success while he was at Mississippi State, where he finished 69-46 and had five bowl game victories. The pressure became too much for Mullen once he got to Florida, where the expectations took a massive upswing, and eight wins or less wasn't going to cut it. The expectations and pressure would be nowhere near that of Florida, or Mississippi State either, compared to Boston College.

Rob Chudzinski – Boston College assistant head coach

The Eagles could choose to promote from within as Jeff Halfrey's replacement, going with assistant head coach Rob Chudzinski, who has been in Chestnut Hill since 2020. Chudzinski has had his fair share of coaching stops and successes where he's been an offensive coordinator at Miami, the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts, and was even head coach for the Browns for a season.

At this point in the year, weeks after the national title game, it may be too late for the Eagles to go on a widespread search. Chudzinski could be an easy fill-in for a year, and if he does well, signed on afterward.

Anthony Campanile, Miami Dolphins linebackers coach

Like Coen, Campanile has had his name floated around for some NFL coordinator jobs. He's a former Boston College assistant and was said to be loved by those he worked with while in Chestnut Hill. The biggest hurdle for Campanile is that of going from the NFL back to college, considering the college landscape at the moment. Knowing the area well, he would have strong recruiting ties that would be beneficial and potentially make him a favorite for the job if he were to seek it.