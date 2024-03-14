The Boston College Eagles take on the Virginia Cavaliers. Check out our ACC championship odds series for our Boston College Virginia prediction and pick. Find how to watch Boston College Virginia.
The ACC Tournament and the larger ACC bubble picture for the NCAA Tournament took a noticeable turn on Wednesday. The Clemson Tigers might have been the No. 6 seed at the ACC Tournament, but they were the third-best team in the conference during the regular season, behind champion North Carolina and second-place Duke. Clemson was the only non-UNC, non-Duke team which was a clear NCAA lock entering this ACC Tournament. The Tigers were supposed to have their way with Boston College in the second round on Wednesday. They were then supposed to have an advantage over third-seeded Virginia in a possible quarterfinal on Thursday. However, Clemson pulled a clunker. Boston College wiped out the Tigers by 21 points in a 76-55 stunner.
Now, Virginia has a much, much more favorable matchup in the quarterfinals. That's the good news for the Cavaliers. The bad news is that whereas a loss to Clemson — an NCAA Tournament team — would not do significant damage to UVA's overall resume, a loss to 11th-seeded Boston College would be hugely damaging for Virginia.
To be direct and blunt about it, Virginia will not make the NCAA Tournament if it loses to Boston College. The Hoos need to win this game to feel relatively safe. If they lose, they should not expect to make the field, even though there might be a slight chance they can still get in. They simply need one win at this ACC Tournament. They are playing the 11th-place team in the conference. They really can't ask for a better setup, and they just have to get the job done against a BC team which has shredded Miami and then Clemson over the past two days.
Here are the Boston College-Virginia ACC Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
ACC Championship Odds: Boston College-Virginia Odds
Boston College Eagles: +4.5 (-114)
Virginia Cavaliers: -4.5 (-106)
Over: 124.5 (-105)
Under: 124.5 (-115)
How To Watch Boston College vs Virginia
Time: 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT
TV: ESPN
Why Boston College Could Cover the Spread
The Boston College Eagles are flying at this ACC Tournament. They aren't just winning; they're blowing out their opponents. They pulled away from Miami on Tuesday. Then they created a 12-point lead at halftime against Clemson on Wednesday and actually built on that lead in the second half to win by 21. This team is finding something right now. It is learning how to play together after struggling for the vast majority of the regular season. Better late than never, right? BC looks dangerous, and we all know Virginia struggles to score and can look very ordinary against an opponent which can hit shots and get some momentum, which perfectly describes how BC is playing right now.
Why Virginia Could Cover the Spread
Virginia needs to win this game to make the NCAA Tournament. Tony Bennett, an elite coach, will have his team ready to play and ready to defend. Virginia will also be fresh and rested. Boston College will be playing a third game in three days. That should matter in the second half. Virginia will wear down BC.
Final Boston College-Virginia Prediction & Pick
Wait for a live play in the second half, as Virginia can take away BC's legs. Don't make a pregame bet. BC might start well, UVA can reel in the Eagles in the final 10 minutes.
Final Boston College-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia -4.5