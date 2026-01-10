The Cleveland Browns continue reshaping their leadership structure following a difficult season that ended with a 5–12 record and a last-place finish in the AFC North, with their head coach search gaining urgency as new candidates emerge. The organization is scheduled to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Saturday as part of its expanding process.

In an article published on the organization’s official website, the Browns’ Kelsey Russo confirmed the interview’s timing.

“The Browns are interviewing Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Saturday for the team’s head coach opening.”

Monken brings more than three decades of coaching experience, including 11 years at the NFL level, and is widely regarded for his offensive acumen. Cleveland requested and received permission earlier this week to speak with Monken amid Baltimore’s own coaching transition and uncertainty surrounding his future with the Ravens.

The Browns are seeking stability after dismissing Kevin Stefanski on January 5 following six seasons at the helm. Under Stefanski, Cleveland posted a 45–56 record with two playoff appearances, but recent struggles proved decisive, including a combined 8–26 mark over the final two seasons. Offensive inconsistency played a central role in the decision, positioning Monken’s resume as a potential catalyst for meaningful change.

Baltimore’s offense under the 59-year-old offensive coordinator ranked second in rushing yards per game during the 2025 season and previously led the league in red-zone touchdown percentage and passer rating. His familiarity with the organization also stands out. Monken served as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator during the 2019 season, overseeing career years from Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield, though play-calling duties remained with then–head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Saturday’s interview marks the fifth completed meeting for the team during this hiring cycle. Cleveland has already spoken with Tommy Rees, Jim Schwartz, Dan Pitcher, and Aden Durde, as executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry continues to oversee the search.

As the Browns weigh continuity against transformation, Monken’s interview represents a pivotal data point in determining whether the franchise commits to an offense-first reset or opts for internal familiarity moving forward.