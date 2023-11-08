Bowie State is set to start the season hosting the HBCU Tip-Off Classic, featuring Fayetteville State as they both play PSAC opponents.

Bowie State is set to kick off the season with the HBCU Tip-Off Classic, happening from November 10-11, 2023 in A.C. Jordan Arena. The HBCU recently debuted the newly renovated A.C. Jordan Arena courtesy of Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation in late September.

The Bulldogs struggled last season, finishing 7-22 on the year and 5-11 in the CIAA. They aren't expected to fare better this year as they are predicted to finish 10th in the conference this season.

An area of concern was their defense. They allowed 73.7 points a game last season and amassed 14 turnovers a game. However, the Bulldogs look to improve their fortunes.

The Bulldogs are getting ready for the 2023-24 season with a bunch of new talented players joining the team. They have added four newcomers, three of whom are transfers. Among the transfers, Corey Barnes caught attention as a former Delaware State player, contributing in 20 games last season with an average of 0.6 points, 0.3 assists, and 0.8 rebounds per game. Deven Richmond, the other transfer from Howard, showcased his skills in 27 games played, averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds.

The team also has nine players from last year's squad returning, including Mark Bradshaw and Joel Webb. Webb contributed a lot on the glass, averaging 5.2 rebounds per game and Bradshaw was a bucket-getter for the Bulldogs as he averaged 11 points per game.

Kyree Freeman-Davis and Amare Wimbush are other Bulldog veterans expected to contribute heavily to the team. Wimbush was named CIAA Rookie of the Week twice last season and started in seven games. Freeman-Davis showed that he was an adept shooter, averaging 7.1 points a game and shooting 43% from the field and 34% from three.

The red-hot Fayetteville State Broncos are also set to be featured in the HBCU Tip-Off Classic. The team finished last year with a 17-13 overall record and 11-5 in conference. They're predicted to finish at the top of the conference and be a CIAA Championship contender once again this season.

The Broncos are looking to avenge a semifinal loss to Lincoln University of Pennsylvania in the 2023 CIAA Tournament Semifinals and have a well-rounded team aimed to complete the task. Fayetteville State is led by Tyler Foster, named to the all-conference team, who averaged 13.8 points per game in 22 games played last season.

Both Bowie and Fayetteville State will face off against out-of-conference opponents Lockhaven and California PA. Both compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and are competitive teams that will surely look to test the Bulldogs & Broncos.

California (PA) had a successful season last year, finishing with a 16-14 overall record and a 12-10 record in the PSAC. They also clinched a birth in the PSAC tournament for the third straight season, reaching the quarterfinals before being eliminated. Their performance last season led them to secure a fourth-place finish in the divisional standings.

Lock Haven enters the classic after being projected to finish sixth out of nine teams in the PSAC's Eastern Division. With a 17-12 overall record and a 12-10 mark in 2022, the Bald Eagles claimed the fifth seed in the PSAC Eastern Division Tournament. They made a statement by upsetting the No. 4 seed Millersville, securing their first postseason win in 33 years.

Lock Haven had an impressive season, achieving top-10 rankings in the PSAC for scoring (9th, 72.6), field goal percentage (9th, 0.447), opponent field goal percentage (7th, 0.428), rebounding (8th, 36.3), and turnover margin (6th, 1.52).

Bowie will play Lock Haven on Friday, November 10 at 7 PM EST. They then will play California (PA) on Saturday, November 11 at 4 PM EST. Fayetteville State plays California (PA) on Friday at 5 PM EST and Lock Haven on Saturday at 2 PM EST.