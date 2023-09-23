Bowie State University and the Durant Family Foundation recently unveiled a new basketball court on Thursday per a report by Front Office Sports. The unveiling comes a year after Wanda Durant and the Durant Family Foundation announced a $500,000 scholarship to renovate the newly named Kevin Durant court in the A.C. Jordan Arena, located in the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex. The newly renovated court was unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Wanda Durant. Ms. Durant spoke at the vent and said that he hopes that Kevin Durant's generosity and philanthropy towards Bowie State will inspire other athletes to support HBCUs.

“I am grateful to my son for his generous heart,” Ms. Durant said, adding, “I am grateful that he realized that it’s important for him to give back to an HBCU, and maybe he will be a catalyst for other athletes in the area and throughout the country to give back to HBCUs.”

Bowie State University Men's Basketball Coach Darrell Brooks spoke about the new court, saying, “We are tremendously grateful to Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation for their donation, which has led to the addition of the new floor design and added seating, along with the financial support for men’s and women’s basketball. Our players are super excited to be able to compete on the KD court representing Bowie State University along with the Durant Family Foundation. The floor design adds pop to the entire arena. The added seating will allow more of our fans to give us the support we need to successfully compete in the CIAA and nationally on the D2 level. Alumni, recruits, parents, and students absolutely love what this space has become.”

Bowie State University's AC Jordan Arena is set to receive additional funding for facility improvements. The upgrades will include a brand-new basketball court, extra bleachers, and enhancements to the press box. The Durant Family Foundation will also establish a scholarship fund for students from the Durant Center College Track who choose to attend Bowie State.