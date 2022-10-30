Boxing fans fire all the jokes on Jake Paul after unanimous decision win vs. Anderson Silva

Jake Paul may have beaten MMA legend Anderson Silva in their cruiserweight bout in Arizona on Saturday night, but that’s not going to stop boxing fans from mocking him over how he has built his career as a boxer.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer defeated Silva via unanimous decision, improving his record to six wins with four knockouts. It was an enjoyable match overall, with Silva pushing Paul to the distance despite the massive difference in their age. The MMA icon is already 47 years old, while his opponent is just 25.

Paul also got the highlight of the fight when he knocked down Silva in the eighth round of the bout:

Despite the solid win against Anderson Silva, boxing fans are not ready to give Jake Paul credit. Not with him continuing to fight non-boxers who are way older than him.

Jake Paul crying after beating yet another 40 year old retired man instead of fighting someone his age pic.twitter.com/3bxKDFUSba — Loctio @ 999 (@Loctioo) October 30, 2022

Jake Paul after barely beating another retired senior citizen pic.twitter.com/566XRVMjX0 — Masked 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) October 30, 2022

Jake Paul going to the retirement home to find his next fight #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/qDi6A7Bi4f — ✞COG Cam and 2,000 others✞ (@COGxCam) October 30, 2022

Jake paul when he takes a 47 year old to decision #SilvaPaul #JakePaul pic.twitter.com/BjurQIvH3x — Father Ljohn (@FatherLjohn) October 30, 2022

One Twitter user also pointed out how the Silva fight showed everyone–including Paul himself–how the YouTube star is not yet ready to fight real boxers who are in the same age range. “He may have lost on points, but Anderson Silva, a 47 year old veteran in MMA, reminded Jake Paul why he’ll never be ready to fight real boxers. Silva lasted the full 8 rounds and was forcing Jake to fight, he’s the real winner tonight,” the commenter said.

For what it’s worth, some people did enjoy the fight. YouTuber Deji said, “I can’t even lie, I’m super impressed with Jake Paul! Fair play.”

Meanwhile, Bill Simmons of The Ringer shared, “Wasn’t sure I’d enjoy watching Jake Paul fight a 47 year old MMA legend who won just 1 of his last 9 MMA fights… but yes I did and here we are.”

Jake Paul will only probably be able to silence his haters once he fights a real boxer that is closer to age. Until he does so, he’ll have to get used to his haters. But hey, props to him for making a career out of it.