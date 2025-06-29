Jake Paul already has an opponent in mind for his next fight after cruising to a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Continuing to aim high, Paul now claims he wants a matchup with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Paul, 28, improved to 12-1 as a professional boxer with the dominant, but listless, victory over Chavez. Following Paul's win over Chavez, a former three-division world champion, his manager, Nakisa Bidarian, said he wants another former champion on his resume.

“I think that's the main one we've talked a lot about,” Bidarian said. “If it's not for the title, it's Tommy [Fury] if he's reasonable, and then Anthony Joshua. [Jake Paul] is adamant that he wants to make that fight happen at the end of 2026.”

Paul doubled down on the claim and backed up his manager's statement. While acknowledging the significant step-up in competition, Paul believes a matchup with Joshua would silence the main criticism of his career. Many refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of Paul's career due to his tendency to face older fighters against whom he significantly out-weighs.

Paul added that he has been communicating with Joshua, who also wants the matchup. Bidarian and Paul both seem to believe the fight can happen in late 2026.

“Anthony is possible,” Paul said. “I like the challenge. That's the criticism — ‘Fight someone in their prime who's a beast.' I think people just want to see me lose; that's really what the message is behind it all. Anthony Joshua is an insane fight, but I want that challenge. We've been DM'ing back and forth; he wants to make it happen. He called me up, and it's looking very likely for next year.”

Jake Paul's history with Anthony Joshua

Paul has called out Joshua before, particularly after the 35-year-old's recent loss to Daniel Dubois. ‘El Gallo' claimed that, while he is friendly with Joshua, he believes he is technically superior to the former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titleholder.

While the two have no direct connection to each other, they have been supportive of each other's careers. As a former champion, Joshua has tended to keep himself separated from the influencer boxing world, but is just one year removed from a blockbuster crossover fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Fans often criticize Paul, a natural cruiserweight, for fighting opponents much smaller than him. However, he is two fights removed from a win over Mike Tyson in Netflix's inaugural live sports stream. The win undeniably comes with the caveat of the 58-year-0ld Tyson entering the fight nearly 20 years after retiring from professional boxing.