Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has far bigger problems than processing his one-sided loss to the polarizing Jake Paul. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the 39-year-old boxer for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application and is deporting him to his native Mexico. There is an outstanding warrant for Chavez's arrest regarding his alleged affiliation with the Sinaloa Cartel. He is accused of trafficking firearms, ammunition and explosives, via ESPN.

Chavez, who is the son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., was undefeated through his first 47 fights and has won the WBC middleweight title during his long and prosperous career. His bout with Paul in Anaheim, California's Honda Center, which took place on June 28, was his first in nearly a year and second since December of 2021. The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on this developing situation.

“It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and COME BACK into our country,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “Under President {Donald} Trump, no one is above the law—including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

Chavez's attorney, Michael Goldstein, responded to the arrest with a strong claim of innocence. “The current allegations are outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community,” he said, via ESPN.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested multiple times. He was most recently convicted of illegal possession of an assault weapon. The boxing world will process this shocking news and wait to see how everything unfolds.