Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has far bigger problems than processing his one-sided loss to the polarizing Jake Paul. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the 39-year-old boxer for overstaying his visa and lying on a green card application and is deporting him to his native Mexico. There is an outstanding warrant for Chavez's arrest regarding his alleged affiliation with the Sinaloa Cartel. He is accused of trafficking firearms, ammunition and explosives, via ESPN.

Chavez, who is the son of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., was undefeated through his first 47 fights and has won the WBC middleweight title during his long and prosperous career. His bout with Paul in Anaheim, California's Honda Center, which took place on June 28, was his first in nearly a year and second since December of 2021. The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on this developing situation.

“It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose to not prioritize his removal and let him leave and COME BACK into our country,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. “Under President {Donald} Trump, no one is above the law—including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

Chavez's attorney, Michael Goldstein, responded to the arrest with a strong claim of innocence. “The current allegations are outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community,” he said, via ESPN.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested multiple times. He was most recently convicted of illegal possession of an assault weapon. The boxing world will process this shocking news and wait to see how everything unfolds.

More Boxing News
Cruiserweight boxer Jake Paul reacts after knocking out Andre August in the first round at Caribe Royale Orlando.
Jake Paul’s WBA ranking ‘disgusting’ to pro boxer ranked below himJaren Kawada ·
WBA boxer Jake Paul fights against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center.
Jake Paul announces plan to book insane fight with ex-heavyweight championJaren Kawada ·
jake paul, julio cesar chavez jr.
Jake Paul is the best thing to happen to boxing and the sport needs himGarrett Kerman ·
Undisputed Update Adds Jack Dempsey, Jack Johnson, & More
Undisputed Update Adds Jack Dempsey, Jack Johnson, & MoreMassimo Marchiano ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) dribbles the ball upcourt against Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the first half at College Park Center.
Claressa Shields clarifies Angel Reese comments after BET AwardsZachary Draves ·
jake paul, anthony joshua
Jake Paul’s wild top-10 most overrated athletes list puts Anthony Joshua on full blastGarrett Kerman ·