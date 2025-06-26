Undisputed Update 1.4 arrives this week, adding Jack Dempsey, Jack Johnson, and another fighter to the game along with some other improvements. This free content update also adds robes for marquee fighters during their entrances. Additionally, the developers added in a few other new features, as well as several bug fixes. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Undisputed Update 1.4 Patch Notes.

Undisputed Update 1.4 Details & Patch Notes

Undisputed Update 1.4 adds Jack Dempsey, Jack Johnson, and Damian Chambers to the game's roster. Johnson and Dempsey join the Heavyweight class, while Chambers joins the Cruiserweights. Without further ado, let's take a look at the patch notes, which you can read below.

New Features:

Enter the ring in style with robes for marquee fighters: Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez Terence Crawford Tyson Fury Katie Taylor Oleksandr Usyk Deontay Wilder Claressa Shields Amir Khan Sugar Ray Robinson Sugar Ray Leonard Roy Jones Jr. David Benavidez (DLC)

Online Multi-queue added Select a fighter in each weight class when queueing up for online matches

Made a ll Weight classes now available for Online Play

Tweaked AI “Get Up” Ability Per Difficulty level

Improved lighting visuals and lighting across venues on PC [Ultra Settings] and Xbox Series X

3 New Fighters Jack Johnson (Heavyweight) + custom moves Jack Dempsey (Heavyweight) + custom moves Damian Chambers (Cruiserweight)

3 New NPCs: Guillermo “Memo” Heredia (Trainer) Steve Kim (Media Feed) Sean Eklund (Trainer)



Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where southpaw body jab would cause fighters to speed up

Fixed a bug where players would be waiting for a match in online fights for extended periods

Fixed a bug in online fights where landing Power Punches and following up with “taking a knee” results in desync

Fixed a bug where making multiple ‘take a knee' actions in matches can lead to match ending in desync manner

Multiple game stability fixes

Jack Dempsey, aka the Manassa Mauler, was the world heavyweight champion from 1919-1926. One of the most iconic boxers of all time, 53 of his 68 total career wins ended in a TKO. Jack Dempsey makes for a great addition to the Undisputed roster.

Jack Johnson also makes for another great addition to the Undisputed roster. In 94 total career fights, he's only lost 11 times. Furthermore, the Galveston Giant was also the world's first black world heavyweight boxing champion.

Lastly, Damian Chambers enters the ring. Overall, he isn't well known like the boxers above him, but he's free nonetheless. Overall, players do not need to pay to own this character.

But in addition to fighters comes three new NPCs. Essentially, this update adds two new trainers, and a media feed. Plus, marquis fighters listed above can now wear their robes when entering the ring. This makes for a nice touch to improve the presentation.

Lastly, the update fixes some bugs to significantly improve performance for players. These should lead to less bugs in general. Therefore, players should hopefully have a smoother and more fun experience when playing.

Overall, that includes all the latest from the Undisputed 1.4 Update Patch Notes. We hope you enjoy playing with the newest fighters. While we hope to see more additions in the future, we're glad to see some new faces in the ring. Furthermore, we hope the bug fixes lead to a smoother and more fun experience.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.