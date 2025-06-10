Boxing fans, mark your calendars. September 13, 2025, will see two of the sport’s most accomplished champions, Canelo Alvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford, collide in Las Vegas for the undisputed and Ring Magazine super middleweight championship. Billed as “The Fight of the Century,” this historic bout will be streamed live worldwide on Netflix, presented by Riyadh Season and Sela, marking a new era in both boxing and sports broadcasting.

A Superfight Years in the Making

Canelo Alvarez enters this fight as the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion, having just reclaimed all four major belts (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO) with a unanimous decision victory over William Scull in May. The Mexican superstar, now 34, boasts a remarkable professional record of 63 wins, 2 losses, and 2 draws, with 39 knockouts. Canelo’s resume is stacked with victories over the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, Sergey Kovalev, and Billy Joe Saunders, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of his generation.

Terence Crawford, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. The Omaha native has conquered four weight classes, becoming the undisputed champion at both light welterweight and welterweight, a feat matched only by Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk in the four-belt era. Crawford, 37, is undefeated with a 41-0 record and 31 knockouts, and most recently captured the interim WBO super welterweight title with a dominant win over Israil Madrimov in August 2024. Known for his switch-hitting style, defensive wizardry, and uncanny ability to finish fights, Crawford’s tactical brilliance and adaptability have made him a nightmare for any opponent.

The bout will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a fitting venue for a fight of this magnitude. While Saudi Arabia has recently challenged Vegas’ dominance by hosting several mega-events, the return of a true superfight to the “fight capital of the world” reaffirms its status as boxing’s ultimate stage. Las Vegas has hosted legendary showdowns, Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, Tyson vs. Holyfield, Hagler vs. Hearns, and Canelo vs. Crawford is poised to join that pantheon.

This event is not just about the fighters, it’s also about how the world will watch. With this blockbuster card, Netflix, fresh off record-breaking viewership numbers for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, is doubling down on live sports. By partnering with Riyadh Season and Sela, Netflix is leveraging the event model to deliver must-see, global spectacles without the constraints of traditional pay-per-view or exclusive sports league contracts. For boxing, this means unprecedented reach and accessibility; for Netflix, it’s a bold play to capture the hearts of sports fans worldwide.

At the heart of the bout is the undisputed super middleweight championship, boxing’s rarest and most coveted crown. Only a handful of fighters in the four-belt era have unified all major titles in a division, and Canelo’s status as a two-time undisputed champion at 168 pounds is a testament to his dominance. The Ring Magazine belt, long considered the “real world championship” due to its independence from sanctioning body politics, adds further prestige. Legends like Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Floyd Mayweather have held this belt, and its presence underscores the fight’s historical significance.

The Stakes for Legacy

For Canelo, victory would further solidify his place among Mexico’s all-time greats and perhaps the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters. For Crawford, a win at super middleweight would be unprecedented, establishing him as a three-division undisputed champion and arguably the greatest of his era. The outcome will reverberate through boxing history, with the winner claiming not just belts, but a legacy that transcends the sport.

As the world counts down to September 13, the excitement is palpable. This is more than just a championship fight, it’s a clash of eras, styles, and legacies, broadcast to a global audience in a way never seen before. Whether you’re a lifelong boxing aficionado or a newcomer drawn by the spectacle, Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford promises to be a night that will define the sport for years to come.