Though the Chicago Sky are struggling, Angel Reese is thriving. At the BET Awards, Reese joined Serena Williams as the only two athletes to win Sportswoman of the Year three times.

Reese was nominated alongside Dawn Staley, Coco Gauff, Simone Biles, A'ja Wilson, and Claressa Shields. Speaking of Shields, the legendary boxer took to social media to express a perceived discontent at not winning.

“Still don’t know how I didn’t win the Sportswoman of the Year for the BET Awards, but Congrats to Angel Reese and all the other nominees. I just thought accolades mattered,” she posted on X.

Immediately, some interpreted that as a slight towards Reese. However, Shields cleared up her remarks, per Brandon “Scoop B.” Robinson of Scoop B. Radio.

In an exclusive interview with Robinson, Shields said she was not just trying to dismiss Reese but rather exuding confidence in herself.

“I’m not joining in on any hate train when it comes to Angel Reese,” she said. “I have mad respect for her and all the other female athletes that excel in their sport,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “As for my earlier comments, I am allowed to express my feelings. I was shocked I didn’t win. I was under the impression the category was graded on accolades of your sport. It’s OK to be a competitor.”

Later on, Shields said she saw herself in Reese and called out media attempts to drive a wedge between Black women.

“Anything that we do—good, bad—we say something, wear something; they’re all down our throats,” Shields said. “Grown men, grown women constantly judging us, trolling us, trying to break our will and make us not be confident. And I think we both experience that. Being Black women, they attack us every single day. When I see her getting it and I go through it myself, I’m clapping for myself and clapping for her, because she just keeps going. I actually hate that it looks like I joined the Angel Reese hate train.”

Claressa Shields and Angel Reese are trailblazers

Since coming into the WNBA, Reese has received hateful comments, especially online, thus leading to a greater effort for the WNBA to prioritize player safety in that realm.

Despite that, Reese is emerging as a consequential and accomplished WNBA player. She's set records in rebounding and double-doubles.

In addition, Reese is an NCAA champion, WNBA All-Star, All-Rookie Team member, and SEC Player of the Year in 2024. She's also cultivating a brand that emphasizes authenticity in the worlds of basketball, fashion, and financial empowerment.

Meanwhile, Shields is a trailblazer in the boxing world. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is the only female boxer to win Best Boxer at the ESPYs.

Furthermore, Shields is a three-time winner of the Women's Sports Foundation's Sportswoman of the Year and also has an undefeated 16-0 record to her name.

There's enough room for both of them.