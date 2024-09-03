Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is officially good to go on Netflix in November 2024, even after “Iron” Mike's health scare pushed it back. With a record of 10-1 (7 KOs), Jake Paul looks to add another legend to his belt, while Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) looks to secure his legacy and the bag. While other boxers, like Oscar de la Hoya, has expressed concerns about the 26-year old Paul fighting a 58-year-old Tyson, the YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer promised fans a great, hard-hitting bout.

TMZ Sports caught up with The Problem Child, now known as El Gallo de Dorado, as he prepares for the big-money fight in Dallas.

“A pro fight means war and I don't take it lightly. You can get seriously hurt or injured in there. So, if you're not in there to go to war, then you should just get out,” Paul said.

Going for a knockout?

Moreover, Jake Paul assured TMZ that the boxing legend Tyson was ready to fight in November, despite the medical emergency that postponed it from its earlier July date. Paul even said that there was no backup fighter. If Tyson couldn't make it, then the fight is off, but the younger boxer brushed off the possibility.

“I don't have concern. He's doing great. He's super healthy behind the scenes and feeling great,” Paul said.

Additionally, El Gallo wasn't concerned about their 32-year age difference, assuring TMZ that he was going to try knocking out Iron Mike, a feat only five others have done in his 20-year career.

Still, the former influencer has the undeniable advantage of youth and endurance, and he knows it. He also told TMZ that he will try to take it slow and get Tyson to gas himself out in the early rounds in order to get an easier KO.

After all, Tyson was notorious for ending fights early due to his incredible punching power, which earned him the moniker “the baddest man on the planet.”

Concerns

However, concerns still abound over the match. For one, Oscar de la Hoya called the fight unserious, and virtually useless for building either boxer's legacy. Earlier, the Golden Boy had slammed Jake Paul for taking fights against non-boxers, has-been or never-was pros, or over-the-hill champions. He has never fought accomplished boxers in their prime, unlike Mike Tyson's world-class pedigree.

On the other hand, while de la Hoya respected Tyson for taking the money, he also expressed concern that the 58-year-old might get himself hurt the longer the fight gets. It would be best for Iron Mike to bust out his monstrous power and knock out the young fighter early.

Check out Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on November 15, live on Netflix.