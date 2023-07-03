Shakur Stevenson has received a fight offer for the undisputed lightweight championship versus Devin Haney. But he said his 25 percent purse is not enough to get him to accept.

Via his Twitter:

“I don't think I'm the A side I just know my worth and 25 percent ain't it,” Stevenson said, “and I didn't turn the fight down either that's was supposedly be the first offer haven't heard nun else since.”

Haney won the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles with a unanimous decision win over George Kambosos Jr. June 2022. He defeated Kambosos in a rematch and made a successful defense of his titles with a unanimous decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko May 20.

Lomachenko is still the top-ranked contender for the belts and may deserve a second shot, given plenty felt he actually won the fight. But if Haney moves on, he can pursue fights within a loaded division, including Gervonta Davis and Stevenson, who is ranked the No. 5 fighter in the division by The Ring.

Stevenson, who is 26 years old, last defeated Shuichiro Yoshino by technical knockout in April. He held the WBO and The Ring super featherweight titles previously.

He criticized Haney's win over Lomachenko this past weekend. Via Top Rank boxing's YouTube:

“Lomachenko should be undisputed champion,” Stevenson said. “He won. He won that fight.

“He landed the cleaner punches, he landed the cleaner shots on Dev. He pushed the pace… Let's make it happen. I think that should happen next. I think Devin's not on my level and I'ma show it.”

If Stevenson gets that fight, he wants more pay.