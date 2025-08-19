The Cleveland Guardians enter Tuesday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 64-60. That record has Stephen Vogt's team as the first one out of the playoff picture. After a trade deadline filled with rumors around Steven Kwan and others, Cleveland stood pat. Now, it is time for them to call up some prospects to play alongside Gavin Williams and Jose Ramirez.

Williams just had one of the best starts of his entire career. Ramirez, on the other hand, is well on his way to another appearance on the American League MVP ballot. As a team, the Guardians have the talent necessary to make a deep playoff run. Vogt guided his team to the ALCS last season, where they came within three wins of the World Series. This season could have the same result.

With less than 30 games left in the regular season, Major League Baseball's roster expansion rule opens up possibilities. For the Guardians, it allows Vogt to give some top prospects a chance in the major leagues to leave their mark. Cleveland has quite a few prospects who are on the brink of their MLB debuts. In addition to that, the talent in their farm system is some of the best.

Cleveland is not a team that leans on their young players. However, the 2025 season is a big one for a team with some decisions to make this winter. For example, Kwan deserves a big payday when his contract expires at the end of the season. Someone is going to give him a large deal if he enters free agency without an offer in hand from the Guardians, making this season crucial.

Here are some names to look for as Vogt decides what to do with his new roster spots. Each could have a big impact.

Travis Bazzana can help clean up Vogt's infield

Bazzana was a big addition for the Guardians in the 2024 draft. The No. 1 pick is an electric athlete at the plate and in the field. However, his numbers in the minor leagues have been average so far this season. A lot of that could be attributed to the fact that he went from rookie ball to Double-A to Triple-A in one year. That kind of promotion through the minors is very rare.

Bazzana is unique because of the balance that he brings to his team. At this point, Cleveland needs someone to come in and jump start their offensive attack. Vogt was not worried about the Guardians' lackluster performances at the plate earlier this season. Now, he is running out of time to figure out a solution. Luckily for him, his top prospect can fix the problem with little issue.

If Bazzana joined the team, he and Bryan Rocchio would compete for the starting spot at second base. Rocchio's .237 average is not terrible, but three home runs and 31 RBIs are nowhere near good enough. Bazzana could come in and provide much more offensive upside without sacrificing too much in the field. That kind of change can help give the Guardians their offense back.

Chase DeLauter could audition as Steven Kwan's replacement

DeLauter did not make as many headlines as Bazzana did when he joined the Guardians. However, the outfielder is every bit as good as the second baseman. DeLauter and Bazzana are Cleveland's top two prospects and a lot of the team's future rides on both of them. Based on their production in the minor leagues, the future is bright for both. However, DeLauter's role might be bigger.

Kwan had interest from many teams around the trade deadline. The All-Star outfielder is playing on a one-year deal that might be one of the best individual values in the league. However, his time with the Guardians might be coming to an end. Cleveland is a small market team when compared to the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. That means it has less money to spend.

Kwan has done everything Vogt and the organization could have asked him to. The Guardians' outfielder is focused on the rest of the season and loves playing for the team. However, the front office's price tag might be the determining factor when it comes to Kwan's future. If Cleveland is unsure, Vogt should give DeLauter an audition to see if he can replace the All-Star moving forward.

Parker Messick can join Gavin Williams in Vogt's rotation

Vogt lost one of his top pitchers when the Guardians traded Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays. That move opened up a spot in the back end of Cleveland's starting rotation. However, it also signified the end of an era when it comes to starting pitching for the Guardians. Now, the proverbial torch lies in the hands of players like Williams, Tanner Bibee, and eventually Messick.

Messick is Cleveland's top pitching prospect. If things work out, he could be the latest success story to come out of the Guardians “pitching factory”. Vogt's player development program is famous for churning out quality starters and relievers. The question now is whether or not Messick is ready to take the final step into the major leagues. Now is as good a time as any to find out.

Cleveland's hopes to win the AL Central is over. Now, the hope is that Ramirez and Co. can lead the team into the Wild Card picture and play spoiler against favorites in the postseason. Calling up top prospects could be the spark that motivates the team to charge into the playoff picture and make some noise this fall.