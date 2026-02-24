Last year in Dec. 2025, Jake Paul suffered a humiliating loss to Anthony Joshua during their boxing match at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Dominating the entire match, Joshua punched Paul hard in the jaw before securing a sixth-round victory over him.

However, the impact of the punch was devastating, leaving Paul's jaw broken. It required immediate surgery. However, a few months later, “The Problem Child” again had to undergo another surgery to repair the aftermath of that punch. Sharing an update on Instagram, Paul revealed the reasons for his recent surgery.

“Had to get another jaw surgery. The screws and plates were coming loose because apparently I didn’t rest for the past 2 months [what].”

Paul uploaded several photos and videos to share his current status and document his return to the hospital. The pictures/videos showed him preparing for the procedure as well as riding a wheelchair to the operating room. Paul admitted on social media that he failed to get proper rest, which ultimately led to his current state.

Joe Rogan fears long-term damage after Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight

Shortly after Anthony Joshua reigned supreme over Jake Paul, UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan shared his concerns and fears over Paul suffering long-term damage from the fight and the punch to the jaw.

“Don't do this very long because there's a price that you pay that is not worth it,” Rogan said. “And that price is depression, deep depression, a severe brain imbalance that's going to lead you to addiction. It leads so many people to impulsive behavior. So many people become gambling addicts, drug addicts, alcoholics after their fighting career.”