One of the most memorable parts of Becky Lynch's book is her NSFW picture with Seth Rollins, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk had to recreate his rivals' picture.

Following his successful title defense at the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE and his wife AJ Lee's Women's Intercontinental Championship win (from Lynch), Punk posted a picture of himself wearing the two belts with nothing underneath.

CM Punk recreates famous Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch photo after #WWE Elimination Chamber. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/W198l9heww — Hi5 Wrestling News (@hi5_wrestling) March 1, 2026

Of course, this was his take on Lynch and Rollins' picture. Lynch originally shared the picture in her memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. It was taken after she won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35. In the picture, Lynch was wearing her two championships, covering her upper and lower body, while Rollins wore the Universal Championship around his waist.

Some of Punk's fellow co-workers were loving it. Charlotte Flair commented, Straight to the Louvre,” while Rhea Ripley said she was “f****n dead.”

Not everyone was amused, though. Lee also commented on the post, writing, “He is my emergency contact.” Surely, she was not surprised by her husband's antics.

CM Punk and AJ Lee won big at the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber

At the 2026 Elimination Chamber PLE, Lee and Punk competed in back-to-back matches. Lee first challenged Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

She won via submission, making Lynch tap out once again. This was Lee's first singles match in over a decade, and she won singles gold once again.

Punk, meanwhile, successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor in the following match. This made his WrestleMania 42 main event match against Roman Reigns (the 2026 Royal Rumble winner) official.

Lee and Punk are now one of WWE's top power couples. They are both holding championships, and they will likely continue to do so heading into WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.