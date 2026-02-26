At 47 years old, eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao is officially stepping back into the ring to face 49-year-old Floyd Mayweather in a blockbuster professional rematch scheduled for September 19, 2026, at the Sphere in Las Vegas. While critics have heavily scrutinized the viability of two aging ex-champions coming out of retirement, Pacquiao has swiftly dismissed concerns over his physical decline by pointing directly to his basketball initiatives.

The Filipino icon credited his and Mayweather’s discipline, claiming that nothing has changed since the two last fought.

“Well both of us are disciplined fighters. So him and me we’ve taken care of our body. And I always work out almost every day, and playing basketball like that. Right now, I still can fight. I feel like I still am young, nothing has changed,” he explained on ESPN SportsCenter.

At 47, Pacquiao uses high-paced pick-up games to maintain his fitness. In a recent Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) executive game, the 47-year-old posted a staggering triple-double stat line: 33 points including five three-pointers, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists.

As the founder and CEO of the MPBL, Pacquiao has fundamentally transformed the local sports landscape. His regionally-based league boasts a massive 30-team roster, significantly outpacing the 12-team franchise model of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA). Ahead of the MPBL's eighth season launching in April 2026, Pacquiao recently secured a major broadcast and sponsorship partnership with SportsPlus.

And while Pacquiao himself has kept up physically, he also claimed the rematch was what the fans wanted and deserved.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough. They deserve this rematch. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him,” he said per ESPN.

Hence, not only is the Filipino unperturbed by concerns over fitness, he is also intent on lending another chapter to his rivalry with Mayweather.