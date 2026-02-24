The boxing world just stopped spinning. After a decade of “will they or won’t they” rumors that felt like a permanent fixture of sports social media, the biggest rematch in history is finally happening.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are officially set to run it back.

According to The Ring Magazine, the two legends will square off in a professional rematch on September 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. If the venue choice doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about the scale of this event, the platform will: Netflix is reportedly set to stream the bout, continuing its aggressive push into live combat sports.

It has been 11 years since their initial encounter, billed as the “Fight of the Century.” While that 2015 night broke every financial record in the book, generating a staggering 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, the action inside the ring left fans polarized.

Mayweather utilized his trademark defensive wizardry to neutralize Pacquiao’s aggression. Mayweather landed 148 of 435 total punches (34%), while Pacquiao was held to just 81 connections on 429 attempts (19%).

Mayweather walked away with a unanimous decision (118-110, 116-112, 116-112), but Pacquiao later revealed he fought through a significant shoulder injury. Now, both men are well into their 40s, but the intrigue remains sky-high.

Mayweather has spent his “retirement” beating up MMA stars and YouTubers in exhibitions, while Pacquiao remains remarkably sharp, having recently teased a return to professional status.

The Sphere’s immersive technology, combined with the two most recognizable faces in boxing history, is a recipe for a spectacle. Love it or hate it, come September, the sports world will be fixed on the Las Vegas Strip.