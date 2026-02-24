The former UFC bantamweight champion fired off a brutally honest reaction after learning that British boxer Conor Benn reportedly pocketed a staggering $15 million for a single fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner. O'Malley's response was as unfiltered as it gets: “I've never fcking heard of him… It's crazy how you put in so much work in the UFC. Build this name, create this character, be a star. I'm not making fcking $15 million to fight.”

Sean O’Malley can’t believe Conor Benn is getting $15M for one fight with Zuffa Boxing 😬 “I’ve never f*cking heard of him… It’s crazy how you put in so much work in the UFC. Build this name, create this character, be a star. I’m not making f*cking $15 million to fight.” pic.twitter.com/sKZSJAuOFc — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 23, 2026

Let that sink in for a second.

O'Malley is one of the most recognizable faces in all of combat sports. The candy-coated hair, the slick striking, the walk-offs, Suga Sean has done everything the UFC could ask of a star. He sold PPVs, filled arenas, and built a fanbase that spans well beyond the hardcore MMA faithful. He held UFC gold. And yet, here's a boxer that O'Malley had never even heard of (allegedly) clearing more in one night than most UFC champions will see in their entire career.

Conor Benn is getting $15 million from Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing for one fight 🤯 (via @DanRafael1) pic.twitter.com/2sOBtQ6PBW — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 21, 2026

It's the kind of reality check that stings, and it speaks to a much larger conversation that fighters, agents, and fans have been having for years about fighter pay in the UFC.

The contrast is jarring. Boxing, for all its dysfunction and fragmented promotional landscape, has long been able to generate massive individual paydays for its top, and sometimes not-so-top talent. Zuffa Boxing entering the space and reportedly throwing $15 million at Benn, a fighter with name recognition mostly limited to the UK market, only pours fuel on that fire.

O'Malley isn't the first UFC star to voice this frustration, and he certainly won't be the last. But his comments carry extra weight given where he sits in the MMA hierarchy. If a former champion and legitimate draw feels shortchanged, what does that say about the fighters further down the card?

The UFC has always argued that its platform, marketing muscle, and global reach justify its pay structure. But moments like this make it increasingly hard to sell that argument, even to the stars they helped create.