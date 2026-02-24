Floyd Mayweather Jr. doesn't do anything for free. However, according to former NFL star Chad Johnson, the legendary boxer’s upcoming return to the professional ring might be motivated by more than just a love for the “Sweet Science.”

During a recent episode of Night Cap, Johnson, who famously fought an exhibition on the undercard of Mayweather’s 2021 bout against Logan Paul, questioned why “Money” Mayweather would risk his 50-0 record at this stage of his life.

Mayweather hasn’t fought a professional match since stopping Conor McGregor via 10th-round TKO in August 2017. While he has stayed busy with lucrative exhibitions, a move back to the pro ranks feels different.

“I’m not sure if he’s in financial problems or not, but why would you at this age come out of retirement?” Johnson asked. “Ochocinco” speculated that Mayweather might be looking to “recoup” funds that were potentially lost, stolen, or simply spent over the years.

Johnson argued that if the motive is purely financial, only three names move the needle enough to justify the risk: Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, or Terence Crawford. As fate would have it, Mayweather is reportedly set to face Manny Pacquiao this September in the first-ever boxing match held at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

It is a massive stage for a rematch nearly a decade in the making. Their 2015 “Fight of the Century” shattered records.

For a man who has spent years flaunting private jets and high-stakes sports bets, a return to the grind of a professional camp raises eyebrows. Whether it’s a “cash grab” or a competitive itch, the boxing world will be watching when the lights go up in Vegas.