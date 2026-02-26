Zuffa Boxing officially announced Thursday that Conor Benn (24-1) will make his promotional debut against former WBA and WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (30-3) in the co-main event of Tyson Fury's highly anticipated comeback card. The event takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and airs live on Netflix, promoted by The Ring.

OFFICIAL: Conor Benn will headline the co-main event of the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov card — taking on Regis Prograis 🔥 #FuryMakhmudov FURY vs. MAKHMUDOV

Saturday April 11

LIVE only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/KVlJzQAhGf — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) February 26, 2026

Fury squares off against hard-hitting heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov in the main event, but the undercard matchup between Benn and Prograis might just be the fight fans are most eager to watch.

Tyson Fury tickled Russian boxer Arslanbek Makhmudov in their first face off 💀 pic.twitter.com/HpLvMPJPYG — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 16, 2026

Benn has been one of British boxing's most electrifying and controversial figures in recent years. The son of legend Nigel Benn last stepped into the ring in November, gutting out a grudge rematch victory over bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr. in front of a raucous UK crowd. Now, just months later, he's set to debut on one of boxing's biggest stages under the brightest spotlight Zuffa Boxing and Ring Magazine has produced yet.

Standing across from him will be a seasoned former world champion in Prograis, who recently bounced back from a two-fight losing streak with a decision win over Joseph Diaz this past August. The bout is contracted at 140 pounds — a slight move up in weight for the 37-year-old Prograis, who has plenty of championship experience at super lightweight.

Article Continues Below

The $15 Million Question

🚨 Conor Benn is getting paid $15 MILLION for his debut fight with Zuffa Boxing 🤑 (via @DanRafael1) pic.twitter.com/83W3IprrSV — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 21, 2026

Benn's jump from Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing to Zuffa on a reported one-fight deal worth $15 million turned heads across both the boxing and MMA communities. Former UFC champions Sean O'Malley and Demetrious Johnson were among those publicly questioning why Daba White would shell out such a staggering sum for a single fight, especially given the glaring pay disparity between Benn's deal and the earnings of most UFC roster members.

White, never one to shy away from bold moves, is clearly signaling that Zuffa Boxing is ready to play at the highest level. The promotion's first four events were held at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas and broadcast on Paramount+, but this London card on Netflix represents a massive leap in scope and visibility.

If Benn performs, the $15 million investment could pay dividends for Zuffa Boxing's long-term ambitions in the sport.