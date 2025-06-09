Once again, former United States Champion and WWE Superstar Logan Paul put it all on the line during his Money in the Bank match, and his brother, Jake Paul, took notice.

The younger Paul brother took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate his brother's insane spot. Logan hit a backflip off the middle rope onto Jey Uso, who was laying on the announcer's table.

“My brother is the best wrestler in the WWE,” Jake Paul wrote about Logan following Money in the Bank.

My brother is the best wrestler in the WWE https://t.co/e06rVyIoVo — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is a bold claim, but it's hard to argue given Logan's talent. He held his own amongst heavyweights like Uso, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena.

At Money in the Bank, Paul teamed up with Cena, the current Undisputed WWE Champion, in a tag team match against Uso and Rhodes. While the heel duo dominated most of the bout, Uso and Rhodes pulled off the win.

That was due to R-Truth's interference, who was returning about a week after he announced his release from the company. Cena was using the championship belt to cheat his way to another win against Rhodes, but R-Truth prevented the attack from continuing.

Article Continues Below

Rhodes then hit a Cross Rhodes on Cena, pinning him before checking on Uso, who was still reeling after Paul's backflip spot. The babyface team prevailed, setting Rhodes up for another matchup with Cena. Meanwhile, Uso will have to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther on the June 9, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Will Jake Paul join Logan Paul in WWE?

It appears Jake Paul does watch his brother Logan wrestle in WWE, but could he ever join him in the ring? While he is an experienced boxer, Jake has yet to compete in a WWE match.

He did make his presence known when Logan faced Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE. Jake came out to even the odds against the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) before Solo Sikoa got involved.

Since then, Jake has talked about potentially joining WWE. However, it appears he is more interested in a manager role than an in-ring one.

“I would love to [come to WWE],” he said. “But I would want to be like your Paul Heyman. I wouldn't want to wrestle as much — I could do some s**t — but I'd want to be your sidekick businessman or some s**t.”