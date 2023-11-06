Even though the 2024 NCAA Tournament is well over 100 days away, it's not too early for the first edition of Bracketology at ClutchPoints!

Welcome to Bracketology at ClutchPoints, the one-stop shop for you sickos out there who are consumed by all things March Madness. It may only be November 6, but the 2023-24 college basketball season starts today, so that means the 132-day march to Selection Sunday is officially underway as the UConn Huskies look to defend their national title.

So what exactly will you be seeing here each week? Well, for starters, a bracket, complete with my current projections for what the NCAA Tournament bracket would look like if the field were announced today.

Below that, a breakdown of the bracket, including the No. 1 seeds, a rundown of the conferences with multiple bids, and then a brief rundown of the biggest risers and fallers from the previous week.

After that, it's the bubble watch, where I'll note which teams are just inside the cut line and which teams just missed out on a spot in the field.

Then, it's the five most intriguing games of the week, which is pretty self-explanatory, right? Finally, it's a little section called And One!, which is my space to make one prediction for the week ahead.

Work for you!

Cool! Let's get to the Bracketology!

Bracketology Bracket

Bracketology Breakdown

Top Seeds: Kansas (South Region), Michigan State (Midwest Region), Duke (East Region), Marquette (West Region)

Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), ACC (6), Big East (6), Big Ten (5), Big 12 (7), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (6), SEC (8), WCC (2)

Risers and Fallers: Coming next week!

Bracketology Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Virginia, UCLA, Clemson, Oregon

Last Four In: Florida, Washington, New Mexico, NC State

First Four Out: Indiana, Ohio State, Northwestern, Wake Forest

Next Four Out: West Virginia, Providence, Texas Tech, Rutgers

Five Most Intriguing Games of the Week

USC at Kansas State (Monday, November 6, 10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Auburn at Baylor (Tuesday, November 7, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

New Mexico at Saint Mary’s (Thursday, November 9, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Arizona at Duke (Friday, November 10, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Tennessee at Wisconsin (Friday, November 10, 9 p.m. ET, Peacock)

And One!

In this week's edition of Bracketology, I’ve got my eye on the Asheville Championship, the first early-season tournament of the 2023-24 college basketball season. On Friday, Maryland takes on Davidson (7 p.m. ET, ESPNU), and that game is followed by Clemson versus UAB (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+). The winner of those two games will play in the final of the Asheville Championship on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Give me the Terps, on the backs of seniors Jahmir Young and Donta Scott, to hoist the trophy in Asheville.