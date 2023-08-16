Bryce Elder was dominant in the Atlanta Braves 5-0 win over the New York Yankees Tuesday night. It was the kind of performance that Braves' manager Brian Snitker was accustomed to seeing in the first half of the 2023 season. Such outings for Bryce Elder haven't been as commonplace since the All-Star break, making Tuesday's performance all the more important.

Elder surrendered just one hit and three walks in seven shutout innings. The right-hander struck out nine Yankees en route to his ninth victory of the season. In his first 17 starts of the 2023 season, the Braves' starter led the National League with a 2.45 ERA. Before Atlanta defeated New York, Elder had a 7.94 ERA in his previous six starts.

“I told [Elder], ‘You look like your old self again,’” Snitker said, via MLB.com. “Good for him to fight through things and have a game like that.”

In the first three months of the season, Elder gave up more than four runs in only one start. Since July 9, he's allowed at least five runs in four starts.

“When you throw a couple of good innings and then throw a couple of bad innings, I don’t want to say it affects my confidence,” Elder said. “It creates a little doubt at times. This week, I said, ‘Forget it. I’m just going to go back to just making one pitch at a time. Whatever the result is, I can live with it, if I’m focused on one pitch at a time.’”

Elder pitched 54 innings as a rookie last season. He will soon triple that number in 2023.