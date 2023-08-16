Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder employed an old-school approach to his pitching mechanics against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. It worked like a charm.

Although Elder earned his first MLB All-Star Game selection in his second season, he has struggled with a 7.94 ERA in his last six starts. Nevertheless, he has remained positive.

Fortunately, Elder regained his swagger against the struggling Yankees on Tuesday, per The Associated Press (via ESPN).

“I'm not going to sit up here and say I was always confident. You just have to say, ‘Forget it. I'm just going to back to trying to make one pitch at a time.' Whatever the result is, I can live with it,” Elder said.

Bryce Elder went seven strong innings tonight pic.twitter.com/10mX8Y2Itr — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 16, 2023

The Braves' Bryce Elder was in a zone against Aaron Judge and the Yankees on Tuesday

Bryce Elder allowed just one hit and recorded three strikeouts in seven shutout innings in the Braves' 5-0 win over the Yankees. He got plenty of help from Atlanta's high-powered offense. Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna, Jr. both went yard for the Braves in the victory.

Elder wasn't the only struggling Braves player who has turned things around. Ozuna batted a measly .085 with just two RBIs at the end of April. Ozuna has upped his batting average to .275 and hit for 22 home runs since then.

Elder also improved his record to 9-4 this season. His counterpart, Luis Severino, saw his record drop to 2-8 in 2023. New York's fourth straight loss dropped them 14 games back of the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles (74-46). The Yankees (60-60) have won just 11 of 29 games since the All-Star break. Their latest defeat prompted Aaron Judge to say, “We're not showing up.”

On the other hand, the Braves have won seven of their last 10 games to improve their MLB-best win-loss record to 77-42. It was a great day at the office for Bryce Elder, who allowed just one hit, ended his recent funk, and helped the Braves record yet another win.