Things are not going well for the New York Yankees right now. The team recently dropped its fifth game in six tries as part of a 5-0 road loss to the Atlanta Braves, which came on the heels of an 11-3 loss to the Braves the night before.

Although this game was technically closer, the Yankees' offense was utterly atrocious on Tuesday, registering one single hit throughout the game's nine innings.

This latest loss is particularly depressing for the most historically successful franchise in sports because it marks the latest point in the season that the Yankees have been .500 or worse (they are currently an even 60-60) since September 1995, per Dayn Perry of CBS Sports. That would be 28 years ago.

Yankees lose 5-0 to the Braves. They finished with 1 hit and 2 errors. They are 60-60 and now 6.5 games back of the third wild card spot. As @ktsharp said yesterday, this is the latest in the season the Yankees have been .500 or worse since Sept. 1995. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 16, 2023

Of course, there are two ways of looking at this statistic. One would be that it's a reminder of just how consistent the team has been throughout the last three decades, and, well, for most of baseball history as a whole.

However, that line of thinking likely won't make things feel any better for fans of the present iteration of the team. It's worth noting that the Braves have been the best team in baseball this year, so losing to them isn't necessarily shameful.

Still, as the clock winds down on the 2023 season and the Yankees remain put at the bottom of the AL East standings, the team will need a gargantuan surge over the final two months to have a chance at postseason baseball. Things won't get any easier in the immediate future as New York will once again take on Atlanta on Wednesday.