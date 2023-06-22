The Atlanta Braves are sure to send multiple players to the MLB All-Star Game next month and Braves manager Brian Snitker thinks starting pitcher Bryce Elder deserves a spot on the National League team.

“Absolutely,” Snitker said. “He sure does. What he’s done, the body of work, he absolutely should get an All-Star nod.”

Elder was once again brilliant in his latest start on Thursday, stifling the Philadelphia Phillies through seven shutout innings. It's his ninth quality start of the season and dropped his ERA to 2.40, the fourth-best among starting pitchers in the MLB.

Elder has been massive for a Braves rotation that has to navigate much of the season without ace Max Fried and 21-game winner from a year ago, Kyle Wright. The Braves have the third-best ERA in the league thanks in large part to Elder and a stellar bullpen.

Though Elder did not get the win on Thursday, the Braves did come out victorious in extra-innings to win their eighth straight game. Atlanta is 11-4 in the 15 Elder starts in 2023.

Unlike position players, pitchers are not voted into the MLB All-Star Game but are rather selected by the coaching staff of each league. Phillies manager Rob Thompson will lead the National League into battle on July 11 and just got a first-hand glimpse of what Elder can do on the mound.

Bryce Elder is rounding out into an ace in his first full season in the big leagues and is pitching his way into the first of potentially many All-Star games.