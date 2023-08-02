This obviously isn't what the Los Angeles Angels had in mind when they traded for Lucas Giolito. The Atlanta Braves pounded Lucas Giolito for nine runs on Wednesday afternoon in a 12-5 victory over the Angels.

The appearance against the Braves was Giolito's second start since the Chicago White Sox traded him to the Angels. Giolio surrendered nine runs, 11 baserunners and three home runs in just 3.2 innings of work. Giolito only struck out two Braves.

Giolito took full responsibility for the loss, bemoaning the way that he's started his Angels career.

“I've made about as bad as a first impression as you can,” Giolito told reporters, via The Athletic's Sam Blum. “At this point, just stay on my routine, stay confident and go out and give a better performance. I'm the reason the team lost today.”

Giolito also took the loss in his Angels' debut. The right-hander gave up three runs in 5.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays beat the Angels 4-1 in Giolito's first start for Los Angeles.

Giolito was one of a few additions Los Angeles made ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The Angels also acquired reliever Reylando Lopez in the trade with the White Sox. Los Angeles added hitters CJ Cron and Randal Grichuck from the Colorado Rockies. Both players had a walk and one hit in three at-bats against the Braves.

Despite their push to reach the playoffs before Shohei Ohtani becomes a free agent, Los Angeles is still an unlikely postseason team. The Angels are 3.5 games out of the third and final AL wild-card spot.