The 2023 Home Run Derby will be rife with star power and have some hometown cooking, but it will be without arguably the best player in the National League this season. Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. ended the suspense Friday afternoon about his potential participation in the annual power extravaganza.

“I think this year, I’m going to take a break from it,” he told Kevin McAlpin of MLB Network hours before the Braves' divisional battle with the Miami Marlins. “I think there’s other players out there that deserve to be a part of it and be showcased in it. Who knows, maybe I’ll do it again in coming years.”

While no one can get inside Acuna Jr.'s head, that sounds like a nice way of saying, “I am on the best run of my career and do not want to mess with that.” Baseball players are known for their superstitions, but there is plenty of evidence to back up the NL MVP favorite's hesitancy to compete in the long ball exhibition.

A star or two will invariably plunge into a batting slump after participating in the Derby. The nature of the event requires mechanical adjustments to be made to a swing, which could sometimes be difficult to shake heading out of the All-Star break. The Braves star right fielder has already vied for the crown in both 2019 and 2022. Most importantly, though, Ronald Acuna Jr. is seeking to become just the fifth player ever to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases. He currently has 19 blasts and 36 stolen bags.

While Acuna focuses on history, there are still plenty of big-names for fans to enjoy at the 2023 Home Run Derby in Seattle Mariners' T-Mobile Park. Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and hometown favorite Julio Rodriguez have all confirmed their entry.