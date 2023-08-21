Atlanta Braves fans have been clamoring to see more of rookie Allan Winans on the mound. They'll get their wish on Monday as the 28-year-old will start Atlanta's series opener against the New York Mets after getting recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, the team announced.

Winans is just the latest stud arm the Braves have developed into a capable major-league starter. Drafted by the Mets as a reliever in 2018, Winans had a 2.93 ERA across 67 appearances out of the bullpen in the minors for New York through the 2021 season.

The Braves claimed him off waivers before the 2022 season and decided to develop him as a starting pitcher. That move has paid off to this point as Winans turned himself into a viable starter and impressed in two MLB starts to this point.

Winans made his MLB debut in July and made another start on Aug. 12 against the Mets. He allowed two runs in those starts, striking out 14 batters in 11.1 innings. He tossed seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in that Mets start, digging the knife that much deeper into New York's hearts for missing out on another potential quality arm in the rotation.

In a corresponding move, the Braves placed right-hander Yonny Chirinos on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. He has a 9.27 ERA in five starts for Atlanta this season.

Allan Winans has traveled a lot over the last month with this being his third call-up to the big leagues during that span. If he continues to pitch well for the Braves, it could be his last.