Spencer Strider entered the Atlanta Braves' record books Friday night. Spencer Strider was outstanding in the Braves' 4-0 win over the San Francisco Giants, allowing just one hit and one walk while recording 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings. Strider joined John Smoltz as the only other Braves pitcher to have at least 10 double-digit strikeout games in the same season.

Smoltz set the Braves record in 1996 with 12 double-digit strikeout games. It's certainly a mark that Strider can match and potentially pass, given his ability to miss bats. MLB hitters strike out at a much higher rate in 2023 than they did 27 years ago when Smoltz won the NL Cy Young award.

Strider had five straight 10-plus-strikeout games in July. Even when the 24-year-old isn't at his best, he's usually still recording a ton of punchouts.

Strider leads the league with 14.0 strikeouts per nine innings. The 2023 season isn't an aberration for the Braves' Cy Young candidate. In his 2022 rookie campaign, Strider struck out 13.8 batters per nine innings with a 2.67 ERA in 131.2 innings.

Striders' 227 strikeouts this season give Atlanta's pitcher a 40-strikeout lead over Kevin Gausman, who is second in the majors with 187 strikeouts.

“I just want to have full focus on every pitch and conviction behind everything,” Strider said after the Braves beat the Giants, via MLB.com. “ Usually, that's what's going to lead to positive outcomes, whether they're strikeouts or outs or soft contact or whatever. Really the goal is to just be as competitive as I can for as many pitches as I'm allowed to go.”

Smoltz and the 1996 Braves went to the World Series, where they blew a 2-0 series lead against the New York Yankees. Atlanta is the clear favorite to win this year's championship.