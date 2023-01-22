For the first time in his career in the big leagues, All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson is not going to be donning an Atlanta Braves uniform when an MLB season kicks off.

Dansby is starting to get used to life with his new team, the Chicago Cubs. You can also say the same about the Braves, who are facing the challenge of providing enough production to cover the void left by Dansby Swanson. Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud recently spoke highly about his former teammate, and it’s easy to tell how much Atlanta is going to miss his presence not only on the field but in the locker room (via Mark Bowman of MLB.com)

“I love Dansby, he’s been a tremendous friend of mine,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “He has been a tremendous influence in this organization. He’s taught everybody in the clubhouse how to respect the game and how to pull the same rope basically. We all hope nothing but the best for him. We all understand. It’s a business. I mean, if we didn’t learn with what happened with Freddie Freeman, how much of a business this is, then you learned it from Dansby.

Dansby Swanson was among the most coveted free agents following the 2022 MLB season, with the shortstop ultimately deciding to bring his talents to Windy City by signing a seven-year $177 million with the Cubs last December.

The 28-year-old Swanson hit .277 and posted a .329 OBP across 296 plate appearances and 162 games in his final season with the Braves.