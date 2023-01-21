The Chicago Cubs have been among the most aggressive spenders in the ongoing free agency period.

The Cubs have gone all out to revamp their lineup. They shelled out $177 million to sign now-former Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year deal in December. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has also opted to bolster the bottom half of the team’s lineup with low-risk, high-reward moves, including the signing of veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer.

The Cubs are coming off of a roller-coaster 2022 regular season where they ranked in the bottom half of the majors in multiple stats, including batting average (.238). Ian Happ was among the few Cubs hitters who posted career highs last season, and taking into account the team’s new additions on offense, he sees that the best is still yet to come for the NL Central club at the plate.

“We added a lot of guys who have been really productive, big leaguers who have done a lot of really awesome things in their careers,” Happ said during a recent appearance on MLB Network’s ‘High Heat’ program. “Guys who have won World Series’ in different places, guys that have been All-Stars, Gold Glovers all over the field right now. … “I think the offense is going to surprise a few people.

“I’m really excited to play with a bunch of these guys that I’ve played against for a long time, but to be able to share the clubhouse, pick their brains, get their experiences as well is going to be pretty fun.”

Happ added that he is looking forward to tagging along with Cody Bellinger in the outfield. The one-time National League MVP Award winner, who signed with the Cubs in December, is slated to take hold of the center field position for Chicago in the coming season, and he could be penciled in to bat at the No. 7 spot in the team’s everyday lineup.

The Cubs head into the 2023 campaign with an eye on returning to the playoffs for the first time in three years. In the big picture, they are also looking to avoid three straight losing seasons.