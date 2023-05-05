Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Atlanta Braves made a number of moves on Friday, including calling up shortstop prospect Braden Shewmake, per the Braves Twitter.

The Braves were expected to keep either Shewmake or Vaughn Grissom on the MLB roster out of spring training to play shortstop. In surprising fashion, however, both players were demoted prior to the 2023 campaign. Atlanta ultimately decided to play Orlando Arcia at the position out of the gate. With INF Ehire Adrianza recently heading to the 10-day IL, Shewmake is finally receiving his big league opportunity.

Shewmake is the Braves’ No. 6 overall prospect. He’s already 25-years old, but still features a high-ceiling. Shewmake’s MLB ETA was set for 2023, so he’s certainly ready to play at the MLB level.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He wasn’t exactly tearing the cover off the baseball at Triple-A to open the season, hitting just .243/.282/.456 with a .738 OPS over 103 minor league at-bats in 2023. Atlanta is hopeful that he can pick up where he left off in spring training, when he posted an impressive .323/.371/.452 slash line to go along with an .823 OPS.

In other news, the Braves reinstated RHP Raisel Iglesias from the injured list on Friday and recently optioned LHP Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett. Additionally, C Travis d’Arnaud will begin his minor league rehab assignment on Friday night.

The Braves are off to a fast start in 2023. They’ve impressed on both sides of the ball and appear to be a legitimate contender once again. It will be interesting to see what Braden Shewmake’s role is for the 2023 club. He has the potential to become a key player for this team if given the proper chance.