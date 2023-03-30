Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Atlanta Braves made headlines on Opening Day before they even took the field against the Washington Nationals, as the club is in agreement on a three-year, $7.3 million contract extension with shortstop Orlando Arcia, league sources told Robert Murray of FanSided.

Arcia, who surprisingly emerged as the victor in the Braves’ spring training shortstop competition, will earn $2.3 million in 2023, and another $2 million each in 2024 and 2025, according to Murray.

The 28-year-old infielder has spent seven seasons in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Braves.

Arcia, a Venezuelan native, was traded to Atlanta in exchange for relievers Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka back in April of 2021.

He doesn’t offer much at the plate- his career-best marks are a .277 batting average and 15 home runs back in 2017- but it’s his ability to play multiple positions, as well as his solid defense in the infield, that have made him valuable.

The Braves, who let longtime shortstop Dansby Swanson walk in free agency this past winter, seemingly handed the keys to the position to the 22-year-old Vaughn Grissom, though a spring training battle with Arcia was expected.

Grissom appeared to be in the lead to start at shortstop on Opening Day, even despite a late push by 25-year-old Braden Shewmake.

But Braves brass threw a curveball, opting to go with Arcia as their Opening Day starter at short while optioning both Grissom and Shewmake to Triple-A.

Arcia’s contract extension on Opening Day seems to solidify how the Braves feel about his game.

Now, he’ll have a chance to go out there and immediately reward their faith in him on Opening Day against the Nationals.