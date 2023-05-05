Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Atlanta Braves currently lead the NL East with their impressive 22-10 record. As the Braves look to continue their winning ways, Atlanta made a flurry of moves that included the return of closer Raisel Iglesias.

Iglesias has been activated off of the injured list, the team has announced. Dylan Dodd was optioned to AAA in a corresponding move.

Ehire Adrianza is headed to the IL, with prospect Braden Shewmake called up to take his spot. Amidst the call ups and returns, catcher Travis d’Arnaud is poised to start a AAA rehab assignment on Tuesday.

Atlanta’s closer has been out all season as he battled shoulder inflammation. Now healthy, his return will be a major boost for the Braves. Iglesias was traded to the Braves midway through last season. In his Atlanta debut, Iglesias put up a 0.34 ERA and a 30/5 K/BB ratio over 26.1 innings.

While the Braves have been outstanding to start the year, their bullpen is certainly an area they could improve. The team’s pen is tied for 15th in the majors with a 3.80 ERA. Their .233 opponent’s batting average against ranks 17th.

Raisel Iglesias has made 406 appearances over his eight-year MLB career. He holds a 3.00 ERA with a 660/158 K/BB ratio. With 157 career saves under his belt, Iglesias will add some security to the bank end of the bullpen.

With Adrianza now hurt, Shewmake will have an opportunity to prove why he deserved to make the Opening Day roster. While Sean Murphy has been tearing it up, d’Arnaud appears to be nearing a return to action.

Of all their moves, Iglesias’ return will be the most impactful for the Braves at least immediately. They have been one of the best teams in the MLB all season. If their stars can stay healthy, the Braves’ ceiling is limitless.