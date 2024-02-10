The Braves have made some heavy sacrifices.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future of the franchise. The Braves are coming off of yet another NL East title in 2023, but also yet another season that ended in a disappointing first round exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the postseason, leading some to wonder if Anthopoulos and this iteration of the team will ever be able to reach the championship heights they attained back in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Braves farm system has been somewhat compromised in recent years by various trades and other moves that Anthopoulos and the Atlanta brass have made, so much so that MLB insider Keith Law is not very impressed, ranking the Braves' farm system 26th in the MLB.