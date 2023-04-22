The Atlanta Braves have not had outfielder Michael Harris II or catcher Travis d’Arnaud around since early April due to injury. As fans await their return to the diamond, there are some updates on their progression.

d’Arnaud has not played since April 8 due after being pulled due to concussion-like symptoms. The veteran backstop has dealt with multiple concussions throughout his career, so the team has been careful.

On Friday, it was revealed that d’Arnaud has been cleared to hit for the first time since going on the injured list. If things continue progressing well, the 34-year-old could return sometime early next week.

However, the news wasn’t all good for the Braves. Harris, who hasn’t played since April 6, has not yet taken batting practice and has no timetable for his return. The Braves outfielder is dealing with a lower back issue.

Harris is staying active, however. He has begun running in the outfield, and he is hitting off of a tee. Despite that, Atlanta remains cautious with regard to their promising outfielder.

“I know with a back, you can’t really rush it. There’s a lot of things connected to it. So it’s just working out everything and getting everything strong to get focal-point strong,” Harris told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday.

The Braves have played well without Harris and d’Arnaud in the lineup. Atlanta is 14-5 to begin the season, and have won eight of their last 10 games. Getting Harris and d’Arnaud back makes this already strong team even better. Hopefully, both players are back on the field and fully healthy relatively soon.